Keibert Ruiz -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .216 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (30.0%).

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

