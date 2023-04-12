Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Canning will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
