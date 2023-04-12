C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .231 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In two games this year, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Canning makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
