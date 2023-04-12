C.J. Abrams -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .231 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In two games this year, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Canning makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
