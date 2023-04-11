The Los Angeles Lakers, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).

These two teams average a combined 233 points per game, equal to this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 232.4 points per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

