On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .217.
  • Candelario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
  • This year, Candelario has totaled at least one hit in eight of 11 games (72.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5) among qualifying pitchers.
