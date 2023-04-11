On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .217.

Candelario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.

This year, Candelario has totaled at least one hit in eight of 11 games (72.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season (36.4%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

