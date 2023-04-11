Alex Call -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 11 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Angels.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .290 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Call enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Call has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), with multiple hits three times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this year (44.4%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings