The Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET. Jose Suarez will start for Los Angeles, aiming to shut down Keibert Ruiz and company.

Nationals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just five homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 21 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .363 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank eighth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Washington has scored 40 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 6.9 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 6.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.42 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Corbin has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Rays L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels - Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels - Away Josiah Gray Shohei Ohtani 4/12/2023 Angels - Away MacKenzie Gore - 4/14/2023 Guardians - Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians - Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians - Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber

