Monday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Washington Nationals (3-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Angels (5-4) at 9:38 PM ET (on April 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 9-7 win for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Los Angeles Angels will give the ball to Jose Suarez (0-1, 12.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (0-2, 8.00 ERA).

Nationals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC

Nationals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 9, Angels 8.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

Washington has played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.0 runs per game (40 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.42 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

