On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .233 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In 50.0% of his eight games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Ruiz has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings