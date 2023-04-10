Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .195 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Candelario is batting .182 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in seven games this season (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Candelario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
