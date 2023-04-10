C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .226 with a double, two triples and three walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his nine games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Abrams has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
