The Houston Rockets (21-60) go up against the Washington Wizards (35-46) on April 9, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Wizards Stats Insights

Washington is 23-19 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Wizards score an average of 113.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.7 the Rockets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.7 points, Washington is 17-8.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, scoring 114.4 points per game, compared to 112.1 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 114.6 points per game at home, and 114.1 away.

In 2022-23 Washington is giving up 0.5 more points per game at home (114.6) than on the road (114.1).

This year the Wizards are collecting more assists at home (25.9 per game) than away (24.9).

Wizards Injuries