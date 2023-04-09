The Houston Rockets (21-60) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Wizards vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

The Wizards have gone over in 44 of their 81 games with a set total (54.3%).

Washington is 39-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have come away with 18 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 13-28, a 31.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 0 0% 110.7 223.9 118.7 233.1 229.6 Wizards 0 0% 113.2 223.9 114.4 233.1 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Wizards have hit the over in eight of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (20-20-0) than at home (19-21-0).

The Wizards put up 5.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Rockets allow (118.7).

Washington is 18-7 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 118.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Rockets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 33-48 1-3 40-41 Wizards 39-41 24-25 44-37

Wizards vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Rockets Wizards 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 15-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-7 12-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 17-8 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 18-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-5 13-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.