The Washington Wizards (35-46), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Houston Rockets (21-60). The game begins at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have a -649 scoring differential, falling short by eight points per game. They're putting up 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are allowing 118.7 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The Wizards put up 113.2 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 114.4 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -94 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Houston has compiled a 30-45-6 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Corey Kispert 17.5 -110 11

Wizards and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Rockets - - -

