The Houston Rockets (21-60) square off against the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 3-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Rockets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wizards 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Rockets

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)
  • The Rockets (31-46-4 ATS) have covered the spread 38.3% of the time, 7.4% less often than the Wizards (37-41-3) this season.
  • When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Houston (1-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Washington (18-21-3) does as the underdog (42.9%).
  • Washington and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (40 out of 81).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Rockets are 4-2, a better record than the Wizards have posted (18-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

  • Offensively Washington is the 21st-ranked team in the league (113.2 points per game). On defense it is 17th (114.4 points allowed per game).
  • This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.
  • In 2022-23, Washington has attempted 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.7% have been 3-pointers.

