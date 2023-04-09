(3-6) will square off against the (3-6) at Coors Field on Sunday, April 9 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 Ks, Chad Kuhl will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Rockies are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+120). A 12-run total has been set in the game.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner - COL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' matchup versus the Rockies but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Victor Robles get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Nationals have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.