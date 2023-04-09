After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .208 with a double.
  • In four of seven games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
