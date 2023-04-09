Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .208 with a double.
- In four of seven games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.