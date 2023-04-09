On Sunday, Lane Thomas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (44.4%).

In nine games played this year, he has not homered.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings