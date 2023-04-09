On Sunday, Lane Thomas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (44.4%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
