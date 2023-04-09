The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .216 with three doubles and three walks.

This year, Meneses has recorded at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

