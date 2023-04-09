Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .216 with three doubles and three walks.
- This year, Meneses has recorded at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
