After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Candelario has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Feltner (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
