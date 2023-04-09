Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards take on the Houston Rockets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Kispert posted 19 points in a 114-108 win versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Kispert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 11.0 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA 22.5 15 22.1 PR -- 13.8 20.9 3PM 3.5 2.2 3.4



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Rockets

Kispert is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Kispert is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Kispert's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 118.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 41.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 26.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the NBA, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.

Corey Kispert vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 20 7 4 2 1 0 2

