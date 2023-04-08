Capitals vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Florida Panthers (41-31-7, riding a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (34-35-9, losers of five straight). The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.
In the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2. They have scored 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 40. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (30.0% of opportunities).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.
Capitals vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+155)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.3)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have a record of 34-35-9 this season and are 8-9-17 in overtime contests.
- Washington has earned 27 points (11-7-5) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- Across the 12 games this season the Capitals finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- When Washington has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-16-4 record).
- The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 42 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Washington has recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 36 points with a record of 16-11-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 10-19-7 to register 27 points.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|5th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|20th
|22nd
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|17th
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|31.3
|17th
|23rd
|32
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|12th
|10th
|23.1%
|Power Play %
|21.3%
|16th
|24th
|75.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.8%
|5th
Capitals vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
