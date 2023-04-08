The Florida Panthers (41-31-7, riding a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (34-35-9, losers of five straight). The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2. They have scored 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 40. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (30.0% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+155)

Capitals (+155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.3)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a record of 34-35-9 this season and are 8-9-17 in overtime contests.

Washington has earned 27 points (11-7-5) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Across the 12 games this season the Capitals finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When Washington has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-16-4 record).

The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 42 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Washington has recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 36 points with a record of 16-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 10-19-7 to register 27 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.08 20th 22nd 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.14 17th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.3 17th 23rd 32 Shots Allowed 30.7 12th 10th 23.1% Power Play % 21.3% 16th 24th 75.4% Penalty Kill % 82.8% 5th

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

