(3-5) will square off against the (2-6) at Coors Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 Ks, Austin Gomber will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rockies (-145). An 11-run total is listed in the matchup.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Nationals and Rockies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Jeimer Candelario 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+120) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

