After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .269.
  • Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
