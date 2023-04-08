The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .219 with two doubles and three walks.

Meneses has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings