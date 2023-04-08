Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in five games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
