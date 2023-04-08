Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .286 with two walks.
- Smith has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits three times (42.9%).
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Smith has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Rockies will look to Gomber (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.