The Florida Panthers (41-31-7, on a five-game winning streak) visit the Washington Capitals (34-35-9, losers of five straight). The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-150) Capitals (+130) -

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been made an underdog 42 times this season, and won 13, or 31.0%, of those games.

Washington has gone 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Capitals have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Capitals vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 279 (3rd) Goals 240 (20th) 262 (23rd) Goals Allowed 245 (16th) 62 (5th) Power Play Goals 51 (16th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (2nd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has hit the over in five of its last 10 outings.

Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.

The Capitals have scored 240 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.

The Capitals have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 245 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -5.

