C.J. Abrams -- 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two triples) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams leads Washington in total hits (seven) this season while batting .280 with three extra-base hits.
  • In three of seven games this year (42.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Abrams has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Gomber (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
