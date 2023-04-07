Wizards vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (34-46) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.
Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|-
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Wizards' 80 games with a set total.
- Washington is 38-41-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have won in 17, or 32.1%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Washington has won five of its 17 games, or 29.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Wizards vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|0
|0%
|109.3
|222.5
|109.7
|224.2
|219.7
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|113.2
|222.5
|114.5
|224.2
|226.0
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Wizards have hit the over eight times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (20-20-0) than at home (18-21-0).
- The Wizards' 113.2 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 109.7 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.7 points, Washington is 31-19 against the spread and 27-24 overall.
Wizards vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|29-51
|5-18
|39-41
|Wizards
|38-41
|14-15
|43-37
Wizards vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Wizards
|109.3
|113.2
|30
|20
|12-11
|31-19
|18-5
|27-24
|109.7
|114.5
|2
|17
|22-32
|19-5
|34-20
|21-3
