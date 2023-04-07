The Miami Heat (43-37), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (34-46). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

NBCS-DC and BSSUN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.7 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -33 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -100 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game, 20th in the league, and are allowing 114.5 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 222.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 224.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has covered 29 times in 80 games with a spread this season.

Washington has put together a 37-41-2 ATS record so far this year.

Wizards and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Heat +13000 +5000 -900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.