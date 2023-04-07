(1-6) will match up with the (3-4) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, MacKenzie Gore will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Rockies have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. The contest's over/under has been set at 11.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-1, 15.43 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Nationals and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+100), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Nationals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Colorado has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Nationals have come away with one win in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Jeimer Candelario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+115) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+145)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.