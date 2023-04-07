Kendrick Nunn and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 5, Nunn posted 15 points and four assists in a 134-116 loss versus the Hawks.

Let's look at Nunn's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kendrick Nunn Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 7.0 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 1.5 1.5 Assists 2.5 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 9.7 12.5 PR -- 8.5 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Kendrick Nunn's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kendrick Nunn Insights vs. the Heat

Nunn's Wizards average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Heat are the league's slowest with 99 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.7 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 41.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

Conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kendrick Nunn vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 15 9 3 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nunn or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.