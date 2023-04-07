Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz leads Washington in total hits (five) this season while batting .238 with two extra-base hits.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 4.88 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
