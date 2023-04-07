After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz leads Washington in total hits (five) this season while batting .238 with two extra-base hits.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings