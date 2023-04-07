After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz leads Washington in total hits (five) this season while batting .238 with two extra-base hits.
  • Ruiz has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Ruiz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 4.88 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
