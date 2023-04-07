Wizards vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (43-37) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.
Wizards vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (218)
- The Wizards have put together a 36-41-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-47-4 mark from the Heat.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 26.7% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 7 or more (47.1%).
- Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.2% of the time this season (41 out of 80). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (38 out of 80).
- The Heat have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-21) this season while the Wizards have a .321 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-36).
Wizards Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Washington is 20th in the NBA offensively (113.2 points scored per game) and 17th on defense (114.5 points allowed).
- With 25.4 assists per game, the Wizards are 14th in the NBA.
- At 11.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Washington takes 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.
