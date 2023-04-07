The Miami Heat (43-37) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wizards 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)
  • Pick OU: Over (218)
  • The Wizards have put together a 36-41-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-47-4 mark from the Heat.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 26.7% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 7 or more (47.1%).
  • Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.2% of the time this season (41 out of 80). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (38 out of 80).
  • The Heat have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-21) this season while the Wizards have a .321 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-36).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wizards Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Washington is 20th in the NBA offensively (113.2 points scored per game) and 17th on defense (114.5 points allowed).
  • With 25.4 assists per game, the Wizards are 14th in the NBA.
  • At 11.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
  • Washington takes 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.