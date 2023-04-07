Delon Wright will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

In his most recent game, a 118-109 loss versus the Knicks, Wright totaled eight points, seven assists and four steals.

We're going to look at Wright's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.2 8.3 Rebounds 5.5 3.5 4.4 Assists 5.5 3.9 3.5 PRA 21.5 14.6 16.2 PR -- 10.7 12.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Delon Wright's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Delon Wright Insights vs. the Heat

Wright is responsible for attempting 4.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

Wright is averaging 2.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wright's opponents, the Heat, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.7 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Heat concede 41.7 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Delon Wright vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2022 31 7 7 3 1 0 0 4/24/2022 26 7 7 2 1 1 0 4/22/2022 30 13 5 1 1 0 0 4/19/2022 29 9 3 2 1 0 2 4/17/2022 21 5 2 6 1 0 2 4/8/2022 21 2 2 1 0 0 2 1/21/2022 28 9 3 5 1 0 1 1/14/2022 13 8 1 4 1 0 3 1/12/2022 16 3 3 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Wright or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.