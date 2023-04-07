C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
- Abrams has recorded at least one hit twice in six games this year, with multiple hits in both of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Abrams has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.88 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Urena (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.