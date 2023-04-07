Anthony Gill and the Washington Wizards hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 134-116 loss to the Hawks (his last game) Gill posted four points.

Below, we look at Gill's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Anthony Gill Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 3.2 3.8 Rebounds 4.5 1.6 2.5 Assists -- 0.5 0.7 PRA -- 5.3 7 PR -- 4.8 6.3 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Anthony Gill Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Anthony Gill has made 1.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 2.0% of his team's total makes.

The Wizards rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Heat, have the slowest tempo with 99 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.7 points per game.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

Anthony Gill vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 13 2 3 1 0 1 0 11/23/2022 13 2 1 0 0 2 1

