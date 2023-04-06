Victor Robles -- 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .476 this season while batting .353 with four walks and three runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

In four of six games this season (66.7%), Robles has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Robles has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings