How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kyle Freeland and Josiah Gray are the scheduled starters when the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals play on Thursday at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' two home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .306 this season.
- The Nationals' .233 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Washington has scored 17 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.8) among MLB offenses.
- Washington strikes out just 6.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 24th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Braves
|L 7-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Spencer Strider
|4/2/2023
|Braves
|W 4-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|4/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/4/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Josh Fleming
|4/5/2023
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane McClanahan
|4/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|4/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Ureña
|4/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|4/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Ryan Feltner
|4/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|José Suarez
|4/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Shohei Ohtani
