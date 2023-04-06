Nationals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 6
Thursday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (2-4) and Washington Nationals (1-5) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 6.
The Colorado Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (0-1, 9.00 ERA).
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 3, Nationals 2.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (17 total, 2.8 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Braves
|L 7-1
|Josiah Gray vs Spencer Strider
|April 2
|Braves
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|April 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 4
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Chad Kuhl vs Josh Fleming
|April 5
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane McClanahan
|April 6
|@ Rockies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|April 7
|@ Rockies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|April 9
|@ Rockies
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
|April 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez
|April 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
