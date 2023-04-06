Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia reached base via a hit in 65 of 93 games last season (69.9%), including multiple hits in 28.0% of those games (26 of them).
- He homered in seven of 93 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia picked up an RBI in 32 games last year out of 93 (34.4%), including multiple RBIs in 7.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He crossed the plate in 25 of 93 games last season (26.9%), including scoring more than once in 3.2% of his games (three times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.328
|AVG
|.226
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.466
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|49/4
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|37 (80.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (59.6%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (23.4%)
|4 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|18 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.