Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 2.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 102nd in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his six games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.