Keibert Ruiz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Ruiz picked up a base hit in 67 out of 112 games last season (59.8%), with multiple hits in 27 of them (24.1%).
  • He went yard in 5.4% of his games last year (six of 112), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ruiz drove in a run in 27 games last season out 112 (24.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He crossed the plate in 30 of 112 games last season (26.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.7% of his games (three times).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 54
.263 AVG .240
.303 OBP .321
.348 SLG .372
11 XBH 18
3 HR 4
13 RBI 23
24/9 K/BB 26/21
3 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 55
36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
