Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
- In four of six games this season, Meneses has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Meneses has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in three of six games so far this season.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.76).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Freeland (1-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
