After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Candelario has had a base hit in three of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • Freeland (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
