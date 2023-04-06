C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)
- Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- In 58.9% of his 90 games last season, Abrams had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a plate appearance in 90 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.
- Abrams drove in a run in 15 of 90 games last season (16.7%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (5.6%).
- In 32.2% of his 90 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.4%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.268
|.260
|OBP
|.301
|.308
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|28/2
|K/BB
|22/3
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|28 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|3 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (22.0%)
|15 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (34.1%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.4%)
|7 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (19.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Freeland (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
