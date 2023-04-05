Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - April 5
The Washington Wizards (34-45) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Wizards' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 140-128 loss to the Bucks. Kendrick Nunn's team-leading 24 points paced the Wizards in the losing effort.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|23.2
|8.4
|2.7
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.3
|3.4
|5.3
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|23.2
|3.9
|5.4
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|21.2
|7.3
|3.7
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Illness
|7.2
|3.5
|3.9
|Deni Avdija
|SF
|Out
|Elbow
|9.2
|6.4
|2.8
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Questionable (Illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Knee), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards score only 4.7 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (117.9).
- Washington has put together a 19-10 record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.
- The Wizards are compiling 114.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.2.
- Washington makes 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 36% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.
- The Wizards average 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in league), and allow 114.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in NBA).
Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-11.5
|234
