Wizards vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Wizards (34-45) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-10.5
|-
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- In the Wizards' 79 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (53.2%).
- Washington is 38-40-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have been victorious in 17, or 32.7%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118.1
|231.3
|117.9
|232.1
|233.5
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|113.2
|231.3
|114.2
|232.1
|225.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total seven times.
- Washington has performed better against the spread away (20-19-0) than at home (18-21-0) this year.
- The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.
- When it scores more than 117.9 points, Washington is 20-9 against the spread and 19-10 overall.
Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|35-44
|2-2
|44-35
|Wizards
|38-40
|3-1
|42-37
Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Wizards
|118.1
|113.2
|3
|20
|28-22
|20-9
|33-17
|19-10
|117.9
|114.2
|24
|17
|23-8
|32-24
|25-6
|31-25
