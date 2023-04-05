The Washington Wizards (34-45) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after dropping five consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 117.9 (24th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -82 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) and giving up 114.2 (17th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 231.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 232.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-3 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 37 times in 79 games with a spread this year.

Wizards and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Hawks +30000 +9000 -225

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.