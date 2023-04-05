The Washington Wizards (34-45) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after dropping five consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline
DraftKings Hawks (-10.5) 233 -500 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hawks (-10.5) 232.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Hawks (-11) 233 -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Hawks (-10.5) - -700 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Hawks score 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 117.9 (24th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.
  • The Wizards have a -82 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) and giving up 114.2 (17th in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 231.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 232.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Washington has covered 37 times in 79 games with a spread this year.

Wizards and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Wizards +100000 +90000 -
Hawks +30000 +9000 -225

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.